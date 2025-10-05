Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 485,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 799,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.58% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of BRKU opened at $25.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

