Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 485,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 799,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.58% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of BRKU opened at $25.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
