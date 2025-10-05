Critical Analysis: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vs. Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Tesla”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.56 -$1.10 billion ($1.44) -1.48 Tesla $97.69 billion 14.63 $7.13 billion $1.73 248.46

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Technology and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tesla 8 13 19 2 2.36

Tesla has a consensus target price of $343.43, indicating a potential downside of 20.10%. Given Tesla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -128.75% N/A -40.83% Tesla 6.54% 7.98% 4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesla beats Lotus Technology on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

