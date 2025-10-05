Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.3077.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Get CRH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.88.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after buying an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,932,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CRH by 9.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,810,000 after buying an additional 832,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,201,000 after acquiring an additional 354,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.