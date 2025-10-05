Contrasting Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) & Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 19.52% -575.73% 12.92% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Choice Hotels International and Shangri-La Asia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 5 7 2 0 1.79 Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus price target of $127.92, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Choice Hotels International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shangri-La Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Choice Hotels International pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Shangri-La Asia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.58 billion 3.03 $299.67 million $6.50 15.98 Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion N/A $161.39 million N/A N/A

Choice Hotels International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shangri-La Asia.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Shangri-La Asia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

