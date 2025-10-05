Contrasting BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -82.04% -52.27% -18.12% Yext 1.66% 4.90% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Yext”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $102.09 million 8.85 -$57.22 million ($3.36) -7.58 Yext $420.96 million 2.46 -$27.95 million ($0.12) -70.04

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackSky Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 1 0 5 0 2.67 Yext 1 2 3 0 2.33

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Yext has a consensus price target of $9.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yext beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

