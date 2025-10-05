Comparing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Beam Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $2.84 billion 0.10 $49.08 million $0.10 6.00 Beam Global $49.34 million 1.07 -$11.28 million ($1.54) -1.94

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iochpe-Maxion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 1.74% 5.67% 1.77% Beam Global -69.33% -34.97% -22.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beam Global 1 1 4 0 2.50

Beam Global has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.97%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Volatility and Risk

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

