Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.3% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.75. The company has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

