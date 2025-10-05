Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,540 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 102,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.