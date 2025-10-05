Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.3611.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cleanspark in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

Insider Activity at Cleanspark

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 3.88.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleanspark will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

