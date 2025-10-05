Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $328.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

