CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.8750.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th.

CTRE stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

