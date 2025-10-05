Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target at $32.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 164.44%.The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,171.01. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $29,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $827,558.55. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,062 shares of company stock worth $465,115. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 216.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,368 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,461,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,934,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,152,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 522,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 986,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

