BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

