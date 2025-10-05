BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

BB stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,566.60. The trade was a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 216.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

