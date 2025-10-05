ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Grows Stock Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after buying an additional 1,017,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reddit by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 944,847 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reddit by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,099,000 after purchasing an additional 883,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,675,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,872.54. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,834 shares of company stock worth $86,512,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

