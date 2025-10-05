Analyzing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) and Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $3.27 billion 2.21 $946.00 million ($0.06) -1,729.25 Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 2.46 -$24.52 million ($0.29) -99.31

Volatility & Risk

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baldwin Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 1.73% 14.73% 0.43% Baldwin Insurance Group -1.22% 13.24% 3.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jackson Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00 Baldwin Insurance Group 3 2 4 0 2.11

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus target price of $101.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

