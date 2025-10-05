American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ABAT stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative net margin of 1,090.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in American Battery Technology by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Battery Technology by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

