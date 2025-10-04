Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 202.20% from the stock’s previous close.
CATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.
View Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3%
Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perspective Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.