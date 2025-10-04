Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 202.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

