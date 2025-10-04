Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $6,845,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $20,561,011 over the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

