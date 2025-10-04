Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

CRH Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.88.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CRH by 59.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

