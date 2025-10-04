Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,538.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8%

AZO opened at $4,219.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,840.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.