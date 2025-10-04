Truist Financial Corp Sells 66,940 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

