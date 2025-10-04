Truist Financial Corp Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,461.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

