Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $610.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $610.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

