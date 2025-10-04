Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $157.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

