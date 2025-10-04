Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMLF shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th.

TRMLF opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.31. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.53%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a yield of 344.0%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

