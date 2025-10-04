The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.79.

TransUnion stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,408.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

