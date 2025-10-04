The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,987,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after buying an additional 1,554,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 902,296 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,377,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

