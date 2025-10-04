The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Price

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Kenvue by 266.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

