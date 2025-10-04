TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $181.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. ITT has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,525,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after acquiring an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $156,406,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

