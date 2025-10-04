Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7,752.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after buying an additional 491,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.0%

SMCI stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

