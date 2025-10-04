Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7,752.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after buying an additional 491,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on SMCI
Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.0%
SMCI stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.