Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $27.61. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 16,416 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Bruce Booth sold 12,388 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $372,383.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 794,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,946.60. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 66,105 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,989,099.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 796,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,433.31. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 7,793 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $231,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 547,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,087.10. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

