Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

BA opened at $216.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.76. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 75.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 58,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

