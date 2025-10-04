Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $189.34, with a volume of 13809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.95.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.22.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $981,216.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,460.30. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 98.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average of $162.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

