Rogco LP Sells 280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Rogco LP lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

