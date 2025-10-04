Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $139.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.59.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $148.67 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $727,898.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,500.08. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,656,462 shares of company stock valued at $614,224,917 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,948,000 after buying an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $973,122,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

