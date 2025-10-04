Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Up 24.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.1% on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.28. 50,280,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 9,821,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RZLV. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,132,569 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

