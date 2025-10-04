Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.36. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 5,211,268 shares trading hands.

PL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 19.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

