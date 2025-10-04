PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 223,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 220,548 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4%

TTE stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

