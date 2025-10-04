PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

