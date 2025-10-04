PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its position in MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

