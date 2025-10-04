PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Shares of CINF opened at $163.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

