PFG Investments LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $45,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $282.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

