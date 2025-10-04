PFG Investments LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

