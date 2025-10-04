PFG Investments LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.