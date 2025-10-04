PFG Investments LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,974 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -224.53 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%.The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.