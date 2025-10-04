PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $60.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

