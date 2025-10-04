PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,195 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $163.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $6,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 530,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,454,445.24. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $33,088,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion and a PE ratio of -11,522.92. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

