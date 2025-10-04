NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

