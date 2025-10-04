Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

KZIA opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Novogen has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

